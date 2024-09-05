Business Standard
President Droupadi Murmu confers National Awards on teachers in Delhi

Addressing the gathering, the President said that teachers have to prepare such citizens who are not only educated but also sensitive, honest and enterprising

Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu, further asserted that teachers play the most important role in success of any education system. | Source: X (@rashtrapatibhvn)

ANI
Sep 05 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu conferred National Awards on teachers from across the country at a function held in New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers Day on Thursday.
Addressing the gathering, the President said that teachers have to prepare such citizens who are not only educated but also sensitive, honest and enterprising. She stated that moving ahead in life is success, but the meaning of life lies in working for the welfare of others.
"We should have compassion. Our conduct should be ethical. A successful life lies in the meaningful life. Teaching these values to the students is the duty of teachers," President Murmu said.
 
 
President Murmu, further asserted that teachers play the most important role in success of any education system.
"Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development. If a child is not able to perform well, then the education system and teachers have a bigger responsibility," she added.
The President pointed out that often teachers pay special attention only to those students who perform well in exams, adding, "However, excellent academic performance is only one dimension of excellence. A child may be a very good sportsperson; some child might have leadership skills; another child enthusiastically participates in social welfare activities. The teacher has to identify the natural talent of each child and bring it out."
The President said that the status of women in any society is an important criterion for its development. She stated that it is the responsibility of teachers and parents to educate children in such a way that they always behave in accordance with the dignity of women. She emphasised that the respect of women should not be only in 'words' but also in 'practice'.
President Murmu said that according to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, if a teacher himself does not continuously acquire knowledge then he/she cannot teach in true sense.
She also told teachers that the generation of their students will create a developed India. She advised teachers and students to have a global mindset and world-class skills. She stated that great teachers build a great nation.
"Only teachers with a developed mindset can create citizens who will build a developed nation," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

