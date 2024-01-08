Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kerala woman creates Guinness World Record, sings in over 100 languages

A Kerala woman has created a world record by singing in 140 languages in a Dubai concert on 24 November 2023. She shared the video on her Instagram handle

Suchetha Satish

Suchetha Satish

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala women created a Guinness World Record after singing in over 100 languages. Suchetha Satish performed in a total of 140 languages in a Dubai concert on November 24, 2023. The concert is titled Concert for Climate. The video of her performance was shared on Instagram. She could be seen singing melodious songs, and it was a complete treat to ears.

Ms Satish shared the news on her Instagram handle. She captioned, "Happy to share the news that by God's grace, I have set a new Guinness World Record by singing in 140 languages in 9 hours, on Nov 24th 2023, during my concert by climate. Thank you all for your wishes and support."

Watch the video here:


According to the official Guinness World Records page, Ms Satish broke the record by performing 140 languages raising awareness about climate change at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai. There are over 140 representing over 140 nations attending the COP 28 summit in Dubai.

The stage was set for the 75th anniversary celebrations of India's independence and the 50th formation of the UAE.

Suchetha Satish is a 16-year-old who attempted the feat during 'Music Beyond Borders' in Dubai on August 19 and broke the record of another Indian who sang in 76 languages in 2008.

Ms Satish sang in 29 Indian languages and 91 international languages. She attempted at 12 oms and with a rendition of a Sanskrit song called "Janki Jane" from Dhwani which is a Malayalam movie. She ended her streak with a Hindi song which is written by her mother, Sumitha Ayilliath, and composed by Bollywood composer Monty Sharma.

Many users commented on her post and applauded her for creating this record. 

One of the users,  "Congratulations Suchetha. Incredible! A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. I am proud to be part of this beautiful journey. Well done."

Another user wrote, "Glorious achievement. May you have many more such achievements in the years to come. Kudos."

One of the users praised Sucheta and commented, "That achievement was incredible. The entire mankind would be proud of you Suchetha. My hearty congratulations."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Satwik 'smashes' Guinness world record with fastest badminton hits

Happy New Year 2024: Here's how to wish New Year in 12 different languages

Climate concert in Dubai to highlight 'urgency of a planet in dissonance'

Gensol Engineering bags EPC projects worth Rs 101.6 crore in Dubai

Virat unfollows his 'favourite singer' Shubh for sharing controversial post

Kashmir Valley endures unusual, severe dry spell amid harsh winter

UP police's social media cell on alert ahead of Ram temple consecration

J-K admin imposes night curfew along international border in Samba

PACS operating Jan Aushadi Kendras; poor getting affordable medicines: Shah

Bilkis Bano verdict: Opposition slams Gujarat govt, says 'BJP exposed'

Topics : Guinness Record Kerala Woman Music Music festival

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon