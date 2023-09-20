Virat unfollows his 'favourite singer' Shubh for sharing controversial post

India's star batter Virat Kohli unfollowed Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh soon after he shared a controversial post on his Instagram story amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada.

Earlier, Virat had called the 26-year-old singer his favourite artist.

Shubh shared a controversial map

The Punjab-born singer was surrounded by controversies on a day when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 23 at a gurudwara in Surrey, Vancouver.

Amid the diplomatic tussle, Shubh shared a post on Instagram showing a map of India without Punjab, Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir and North-East, and captioning it “Pray for Punjab.”

The post shocked many of his Indian fans along with Virat Kohli, who once responded to a song posted by Subh on Instagram saying, "My favourite artist right now @shubhworldwide and my all-time dancer doing what he does on this song is love. Truly mesmerised."

As the Indian ace cricketer unfollowed Shubh, other cricketers like KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya followed suit and unfollowed the 26-year-old artist. However, Shubh has more than one million followers on Instagram and 13 million monthly Spotify listeners.

BJYM demanded the cancellation of Shubh's concert

BJYM has demanded the cancellation of Shubh’s India concert as they accused the singer of supporting Khalistani elements.

Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) demanded the cancellation of Shubh's concert in India for supporting Khalistani elements.

Tajinder Singh Tiwana, President of BJYM said, “There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of the integrity and unity of India. We won’t allow Canadian singer Shubh to perform in the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai. If no proper action is taken, then the organisers will have to face our opposition.”

boAT withdraws sponsorship