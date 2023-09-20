close
Sensex (-0.94%)
66962.92 -633.92
Nifty (-0.96%)
19940.10 -193.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.20%)
40576.90 -81.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.73%)
5807.85 -42.55
Nifty Bank (-1.33%)
45370.35 -609.50
Heatmap

Virat unfollows his 'favourite singer' Shubh for sharing controversial post

India's former cricket captain Virat Kohli unfollowed Shubh on Instagram after the singer shared a controversial map of India on Instagram. The boAT also withdrew his tour sponsorship

Cricketer Virat Kohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli (Photo: PTI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's star batter Virat Kohli unfollowed Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh soon after he shared a controversial post on his Instagram story amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada. 

Earlier, Virat had called the 26-year-old singer his favourite artist.

Shubh shared a controversial map

The Punjab-born singer was surrounded by controversies on a day when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 23 at a gurudwara in Surrey, Vancouver.

Amid the diplomatic tussle, Shubh shared a post on Instagram showing a map of India without Punjab, Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir and North-East, and captioning it “Pray for Punjab.”

The post shocked many of his Indian fans along with Virat Kohli, who once responded to a song posted by Subh on Instagram saying, "My favourite artist right now @shubhworldwide and my all-time dancer doing what he does on this song is love. Truly mesmerised."

As the Indian ace cricketer unfollowed Shubh, other cricketers like KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya followed suit and unfollowed the 26-year-old artist. However, Shubh has more than one million followers on Instagram and 13 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Also Read

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

IND vs WI: 'Virat Kohli is real inspiration for so many players' - Dravid

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 13: SRK movie to cross 500 cr net in India

How is Ganesh Chaturthi observed by various celebrities? Details inside

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' crosses Rs 700 crore mark at global box office

Jawan box office collection Day 9: SRK movie to cross 700 cr mark worldwide

Bhuvan Bam turns commentator for 'Takeshi's Castle' Indian reboot

BJYM demanded the cancellation of Shubh's concert 

BJYM has demanded the cancellation of Shubh’s India concert as they accused the singer of supporting Khalistani elements.
Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) demanded the cancellation of Shubh's concert in India for supporting Khalistani elements. 

Tajinder Singh Tiwana, President of BJYM said, “There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of the integrity and unity of India. We won’t allow Canadian singer Shubh to perform in the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai. If no proper action is taken, then the organisers will have to face our opposition.” 

boAT withdraws sponsorship

Indian company boAT withdrew the singer’s tour sponsorship after the allegation and the company issued a statement and stated, “When we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour. We will continue to foster a vibrant music culture in India."

Topics : Virat Kohli Music Punjab India-Canada Khalistan issue Entertainment

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayApple Releases iOS 17World Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveTop 10 Business IdeasGold-Silver PriceBlue Star Share PriceIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on SaturdayNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC VenugopalIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon