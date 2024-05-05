Kharge, Rahul condemn terror attack on IAF convoy, condole officer's death

Channapatna: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate D.K. Suresh for Lok Sabha elections, in Channapatna, Monday, April 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge extended condolences to the kin of the Air Force officer who perished in ambush by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Deeply pained by the cowardly terror attack on the IAF vehicle in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and join the nation in standing together against terrorism."

"Our deepest condolences to the family of the brave air warrior who made the supreme sacrifice. We hope that the injured air warriors recover at the earliest and earnestly pray for their well-being. India is united for our soldiers," he added.



Deeply pained by the cowardly terror attack on the IAF vehicle in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir.



We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and join the nation in standing together against terrorism.



Our deepest condolences to the family of the brave air… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended condolences over the death of personnel of the Indian Air Force.

Condemning the attack by terrorists on the Air Force's convoy, Rahul Gandhi in a post on X, wrote, "The cowardly terrorist attack on our Army convoy in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir is extremely shameful and sad," Rahul Gandhi said.



जम्मू कश्मीर के पुंछ में हमारी सेना के काफिले पर कायराना और दुस्साहसी आतंकी हमला बहुत ही शर्मनाक है, दुखद है।



शहीद जवान को मैं अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं और उनके शोकसंतप्त परिजनों को संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। हमले में घायल जवानों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2024

"I pay my humble tribute to the martyred soldier and express my condolences to his bereaved family. I hope that the soldiers injured in the attack recover as soon as possible," he added.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel was killed and four others were injured in a terror attack in Jammu's Poonch district on Saturday evening.



The area where the attack took place falls between Surankote's Sanai Top and Mendhar's Gursai area in the border district.

"An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district," officials said.

The injured personnel were evacuated to Udhampur for treatment on IAF choppers, where one of them succumbed.

After the attack that took place, security forces launched a search and cordon operation, security forces' officials said.

They said that the local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area.

Officials further said the vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.