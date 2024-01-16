Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kidney, heart are the most pledged organs for donation with NOTTO

The NOTTO registry currently has 129,615 registered organ donors, which is less than 1% of India's population

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kidney and heart are the most pledged organs for donation by registered donors, according to data updated by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). These registrations are part of the registry maintained by the body to accumulate contact details of those who wish to pledge donations.

Kidney tops the list of organs pledged the most by donors, with 92,725 registrations. It is followed by liver (88,217 registrations) and heart (88,007 registrations). Donors can pledge tissue donation as well, with cornea (both eyes) being the most pledged tissue at 96,426 registrations.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking on the high numbers of kidney donations in India, Shuchin Bajaj, founder and director of the Ujala Cygnus group of hospitals, said that kidney transplants are particularly prevalent due to the high incidence of renal diseases.

“Liver, heart, lungs, and corneas are other organs and tissues with high demand for transplant,” he added.

NOTTO also maintains a registry of organ and tissue donations done and transplantation received in India via the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTOs) and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTOs).

According to data provided by NOTTO, Rajasthan leads the list of states in terms of the number of registered organ donors, accounting for 28,573 pledged donors out of 129,615 registered nationally. It is followed by Maharashtra at 24,862 registered donors and Madhya Pradesh at 20,247 registered donors.

Acknowledging the rise in the number of organ donors registering with NOTTO, Bajaj said that increased awareness campaigns, coupled with advocacy efforts, have contributed to a growing acceptance of organ donation as a means to save lives.

“However, challenges persist, and continuous efforts are crucial to further enhance public understanding and participation in organ donation, ultimately reducing the gap between organ demand and supply,” he added.

Speaking on the trend of organ donation, Bishnu Panigrahi, group head of medical strategy and operations at Fortis Healthcare, said that there are two ways of organ donation and transplant in India.

“One way is asking the relatives of the patient who willingly step up and donate organs such as the liver or kidney and the other way is by matching important vitals with the list of registered donors with NOTTO and proceeding with the transplantation process,” he added.

Also Read

Centre working on digital registry for organ donation to streamline process

4 of 5 organ recipients in India are men; 93% are living donors: Study

India has lower deceased organ donation rate than peers, shows data

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

Apollo expects 2,000 organ transplants a yr by 2024, sees 20% sector growth

Record tax collections result of reforms during 10 years, says PM Modi

War rooms, more manpower: Aviation ministry's plan to deal with fog chaos

Ram mandir inauguration: Mamata to lead religious harmony rally on Jan 22

Another Namibian cheetah dies at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

INDIA to resolve seat-sharing woes, victory assured in LS polls: Rahul


Speaking on the willingness to donate, Panigrahi said that while most organ transplants from patients declared brain dead need the approval of their next of kin, the NOTTO system allows for organs to go for donation automatically on the death of a registered person.

The NOTTO registry currently has 129,615 registered organ donors, which is less than 1 per cent of India’s population.

Highlighting the shortage of organ donors, Bajaj said that the demand for organs surpasses the supply, leading to increased mortality among patients awaiting transplants. “This shortage underscores the critical need for awareness campaigns to encourage more individuals to register as organ donors and save lives,” he said.
Topics : kidney Heart organ donation Organ Transplant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon