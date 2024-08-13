Business Standard
Kiren Rijiju launches 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme portal to stop population decline

The Jiyo Parsi scheme is a unique central sector scheme implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs with the objective to reverse the declining trend of Parsi population

The minister said a web portal for this unique scheme would enable more Parsi couples to take advantage. | File photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday launched the Jiyo Parsi scheme portal that would enable Parsis to apply, check the status of their application and to receive financial assistance online through direct benefit transfer mode.
The Jiyo Parsi scheme is a unique central sector scheme implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs with the objective to reverse the declining trend of Parsi population by adopting a scientific protocol and structured interventions, and to stabilise their population.
The scheme provides financial assistance to Parsi couples for medical treatment under standard medical protocol and towards childcare and assistance to the dependent elderly.
Rijiju launched the scheme portal in the presence of Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian and National Commission for Minorities Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, among others.
Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju emphasised the rich heritage and culture of the Parsi community and underlined the community's concern for reversing its population decline.
The minister said the government's intervention in the form of this specific scheme is expected to bear more fruits for the community in future.

He requested the eligible Parsi couples to avail the benefits of the scheme and build a strong community and help the government in building a stronger nation.
The minister said a web portal for this unique scheme would enable more Parsi couples to take advantage. The portal would enable them to apply online, check the status of their application and to receive the financial assistance online through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
Since its inception, the scheme has supported more than 400 Parsi children so far, according to an official statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kiren Rijiju Aging population Parsi-Zoroastrian community

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

