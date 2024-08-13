ACB conducts checks in Telangana govt hostels, observes irregularities

Business Standard
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Tuesday conducted surprise checks in 10 government hostels across the state and noticed "several irregularities" in the hostels during the searches.
The ACB teams were assisted by the legal metrology inspector, sanitary inspector, food inspector and auditor to check the quality and quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, strength of the students and records of the hostels, an ACB release said here.
"During the searches, several irregularities were noticed in the hostels. The student numbers were inflated. No proper hygiene was maintained in the kitchens, store rooms, wash rooms and toilets. Proper drinking water was not being supplied," it said.
There was no sufficient lighting and ventilation in the rooms and the food menu was not being maintained, the ACB said.
The students were supposed to be given egg and milk every day but they were never given these food items, according to the ACB.
The ACB said there are 18 types registers/records to be maintained but none of them were being maintained.

The wardens who are supposed to be available in the hostels were not found there. They only come once in week or once a month, it said.
Misappropriation of funds in purchases was noticed, the ACB said, adding that in several places expired food items were being used. Overall 10 teams participated in the searches.
A report will be sent to the government on the erring officers, for taking necessary action against them, the ACB said.
Recommendations will also be sent to the government to improve the present status, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

