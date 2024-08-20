Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 14 fall ill after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Ganjam district

14 fall ill after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Ganjam district

Some people have been arrested on charge of selling illicit liquor

liquor

The incident took place at Moundpur village in Chikita area late on Monday night.

Press Trust of India Berhampur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 14 people fell ill after allegedly consuming 'spurious' liquor in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Moundpur village in Chikita area late on Monday night. All the affected persons hailed from Karbalua village. They had consumed country liquor. Some of them complained of uneasiness and severe vomiting. They were rushed to the community health centre at Chikiti.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Later 14 of them were shifted to the MKCH Medical College Hospital here. While 12 people were being treated at the medicine ward, two had been admitted to the ICU, police said.
Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol and Ganjam district collector Dibyajyoti Parida visited the hospital.
"Some people have been arrested on charge of selling illicit liquor. Samples of the liquor have been collected and sent for laboratory test", the district collector said.
The excise commissioner said stringent action to be taken against the people undertaking illegal liquor business in the area. "A joint action team comprising police and excise department officials to be set up to intensify raids on the illegal liquor joints in the district," Bhol said.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati has demanded a complete ban on the sale of country liquor in rural areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

arrest

Odisha vigilance arrests three including GST officer on graft charge

Indian classical dance

Enduring essence of Indian classical dance: A mix of sadhana & spirituality

Odisha, menstrual leave policy

Odisha announces policy of one-day paid menstrual leave for women employees

Odisha CM, Majhi, Mohan Charan Majhi

Upholding pride, Odisha to reach pinnacle of development: CM Majhi

Sexual assault on dead body not rape

Committee formed to probe rape of 2 patients at Odisha's SCB College

Topics : Odisha spurious liquor illegal liquor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon