Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / New foster care rules in India: Singles can now adopt after two years

New foster care rules in India: Singles can now adopt after two years

Under the updated Model Foster Care Guidelines, individuals aged between 25 and 60 can now foster children, regardless of their marital status

Adoption

Photo: Freepik

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry has broadened the scope of foster care in India by permitting single individuals — regardless of their marital status — to foster children, with the option of adoption after two years. This change represents a significant departure from the previous regulations, which restricted foster care to married couples, as reported by The Indian Express.

Under the updated Model Foster Care Guidelines, individuals aged between 25 and 60 can now foster children, regardless of their marital status. This includes those who are unmarried, widowed, divorced, or legally separated. Single women can foster and adopt children of any gender, while single men are restricted to fostering and adopting male children.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Updated foster care guidelines


Previously, the 2016 guidelines confined foster care to married couples only, with the term ‘both spouses’ used in official documents.

Foster care involves placing a child with either extended family members or unrelated individuals temporarily. Eligible children for foster care in India are typically over the age of six, residing in childcare institutions, and without suitable guardians. The revised guidelines also address minors classified as ‘hard to place’ or with ‘special needs.

Additionally, the mandatory fostering period before adoption has been reduced from five years to two years under the revised guidelines. For married couples, a stable marital relationship of at least two years is now required before they can foster a child, a new stipulation added to the previous guidelines.

 

Revised guidelines and age criteria


These changes align with amendments to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act in 2021 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules of 2022. The revised guidelines were distributed to all states in June 2024.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Kolkata case LIVE updates: SC constitutes 10-member national task-force for doctors' safety

liquor

14 fall ill after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Ganjam district

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

Excise case: Will file reply to Kavitha's bail plea by Aug 22, ED tells SC

Ananda Bose

West Bengal in state of flux, people have lost faith in present govt: Guv

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

Delhi-NCR reels under heavy rain, severe waterlogging sparks traffic chaos


An official from the WCD Ministry told The Indian Express that including single individuals in foster care is logical, as they were already permitted to adopt under previous guidelines. Satyajeet Mazumdar, Director of Advocacy at Catalysts for Social Action, commended the revision, noting that it resolves a long-standing inconsistency where individuals could adopt but not foster.

The revised guidelines also establish specific age criteria for foster parents. While the 2016 guidelines required both spouses to be over 35 years old, the new rules stipulate that the ‘composite age’ of a married couple must be at least 70 years to foster a child aged 6 to 12 or 12 to 18 years. For single foster parents, the minimum age is set at 35 years, with maximum age limits of 55 years for fostering a child aged 6 to 12 and 60 years for fostering a child aged 12 to 18.

Online registration for foster parents


Prospective foster parents can now register online through the Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System (CARINGS), a platform previously used by adoptive parents. The 2024 guidelines also introduce a dedicated online portal where prospective foster parents can upload their documents for review by District Child Protection Units.

Mazumdar further highlighted that while foster care remains relatively unknown compared to adoption, the recent changes may encourage more individuals to consider it. However, he emphasised that foster care is intended to be temporary, providing care until a child’s biological family is capable of taking them back.

Also Read

Messi

No Messi in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

Meta, Meta Quest 3, Meta AI, Meta AI chat bot, Meta VR headset, Meta Connect

Meta opens Quest headsets for HDMI connection through Link app: Details

Kavitha, K Kavitha, Kavitha at court

LIVE news updates: ED tells SC it will file response to BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea by Aug 22

youngsters

UP Police admit card 2024 to be released today, here's how to check

stock market trading

Sapphire Foods stock rises over 4% on fixing record date for stock split

Topics : adoption Child adoption adoption in india Adoption rules BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon