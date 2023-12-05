Sensex (0.53%)
Kolkata emerges as safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB

The eastern metropolis, which reported 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per lakh people in 2022, was followed by Pune (280.7) and Hyderabad (299.2), the NCRB data stated

A metro train runs on its track during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

A metro train runs on its track during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Kolkata emerged as the safest city in India for the third consecutive year, recording the least number of cognisable offences per lakh population among metropolises, a report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said.
The eastern metropolis, which reported 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per lakh people in 2022, was followed by Pune (280.7) and Hyderabad (299.2), the NCRB data stated.
Cognisable crimes are those for which cases are registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SLL (Special and Local Laws).
According to the NCRB report, Kolkata had registered 103.4 cases of cognisable crimes per lakh people in 2021, which dropped to 86.5 this year. In 2020, the count was 129.5.
In 2021, Pune and Hyderabad had reported 256.8 and 259.9 cognisable offences per lakh population, respectively.
The rankings were issued after comparison among 19 cities with over 20 lakh population.
Kolkata, however, recorded an increase in crimes against women as the number of cases rose from 1,783 in 2021 to 1,890 in 2022, the report stated.
The crime rate against women in Kolkata was at 27.1 per lakh population, greater than Coimbatore's 12.9 and Chennai's 17.1.
This year, the eastern metropolis also witnessed a drop in violent crimes with only 34 murder cases being reported, down from 45 last year.
According to the report, Kolkata registered 11 rapes in 2022, the same number reported in 2021.
The NCRB report 'Crime in India 2022' is based on data collected from 36 states and Union territories and central agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata NCRB crimes

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

