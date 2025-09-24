Moderate rain likely in Kolkata today; check key weather updates here

Kolkata and adjoining districts were brought to a standstill as torrential rains, among the heaviest in nearly 40 years, disrupted daily life just two days into Navratri. The downpour affected air, rail, and road transport, led to school closures, and forced the state government to advance Durga Puja holidays.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate showers across Kolkata on Wednesday, along with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. While heavy rain is unlikely in the city over the next 24 hours, mostly cloudy skies with thundershowers are expected in some areas.
IMD further warned that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal could bring more heavy rainfall to South Bengal districts, including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura. Another low-pressure system is expected to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25.
How heavy rain is affecting Kolkata:
At least 10 lives lost: The heavy rainfall killed at least 10 people, nine of whom were electrocuted, according to PTI sources.
Transport services severely disrupted: Commuters faced major hardships as buses broke down mid-journey, taxis and cabs remained off roads or charged exorbitant fares, and congestion worsened. Roads in many parts of the city remained flooded with knee-deep water.
Metro services: Significant waterlogging on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) led to the suspension of services.
Railways: Eastern Railway suspended train movement in the Sealdah South section, while Sealdah North and Main sections operated with limited services. Trains to and from Howrah and Kolkata terminals were partially affected.
Flight operations: Over 90 flight cancellations and delays were reported by Tuesday evening at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport due to poor visibility. Airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, issued travel advisories.
Markets and schools shut down: The torrential rain brought normal life to a halt. Schools remained closed, most shops shut, and public transport options were minimal amid waterlogged streets.
Durga Puja preparations hit: Kolkata’s iconic Durga Puja preparations suffered major setbacks due to flooding and power outages.
- Heavy rains damaged marquees and decorative structures, delaying idol installations and intricate artisan work
- Power cuts since early Tuesday morning have prevented necessary welding and restoration work
- Workers at pandals across south Kolkata pumped out water with makeshift hoses and drains, trying to save decorations.
With only three days left for the Durga Puja festivities to begin, organisers were left scrambling to salvage preparations.