Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kolkata hotel fire: Owner, manager arrested after blaze kills 14 people

Kolkata hotel fire: Owner, manager arrested after blaze kills 14 people

Akash Chawla, the owner of Rituraj Hotel, and manager Gaurav Kapoor were taken into custody in the morning, officials said

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

A suo motu case was registered at the Jorasanko police station under various sections of the BNS (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The owner and the manager of the central Kolkata hotel, where a devastating fire killed 14 people, were arrested on Thursday, police said.

Akash Chawla, the owner of Rituraj Hotel, and manager Gaurav Kapoor were taken into custody in the morning, they said.

A suo motu case was registered at the Jorasanko police station under various sections of the BNS, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and the West Bengal Fire Services Act against them, they added.

Police said 12 of the 14 bodies recovered from the hotel were identified and their post-mortem examinations completed.

 

These bodies have been handed over to their families, they said, adding that efforts were underway to ascertain the identities of the remaining two bodies.

There were 88 guests in 42 rooms of the six-storey budget hotel, located in Mechhua in the congested Burrabazar area, when the fire broke out at 8.10 pm on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security, Manipur Security

Prohibitory order imposed in Manipur's Tamenglong after 25 injured in clash

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

Prez Murmu, PM Modi greet citizens on Gujarat, Maharashtra formation day

Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju flags off Hajj yatris, praises arrangements

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

IMD issues yellow alert as Delhi, North India brace for rain, cooler days

DLF, Real estate, DLF properties

Mumbai property registrations rise 12% in April to 13,080 units: Report

Topics : Kolkata Fire accident West Bengal Domestic Hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayRR vs MI Playing 11Delhi weather TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon