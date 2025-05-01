IMD issues yellow alert as Delhi, North India brace for rain, cooler days

Delhi weather is set to undergo changes this week with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms this week. The national capital can expect rainfall that will bring down the temperature, offering much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave. Maximum temperatures are likely to dip slightly in Northwest, Central & Western India in the coming days.
Delhi weather forecast for todayThe IMD forecast that the day temperature will remain moderate, with the maximum temperature rising to around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain clear, and strong surface winds are likely to prevail over the national capital.
Weather forecast for the weekFrom May 2, a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring significant weather changes to the western Himalayan region, with its impact likely to be felt across Delhi-NCR. Winds are expected to blow at 30–40 kmph, later gusting up to 50 kmph.
Further, a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected on May 2 and May 3. The maximum temperature could reach 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. No heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital during this period.
Delhi air quality improvesAir quality in the capital improved and moved to the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 167 at 7 am on May 1, compared to 193 at the same time, a day earlier. The improvement in the AQI can be attributed to strong surface winds and favourable weather conditions.
The AQI across Delhi-NCR also became better, with most locations falling into the ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 198 at 4 pm on April 30. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 270, placing it in the 'poor' category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 176 and 140, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI was recorded at 146.