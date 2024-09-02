Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 26 NDRF teams deployed for flood relief, rescue ops in Andhra, Telangana

26 NDRF teams deployed for flood relief, rescue ops in Andhra, Telangana

While 12 teams are already deployed in the two neighbouring states, 14 more are being dispatched

Flood, Agartala flood

Representative Image: The NDRF teams are equipped with inflatables boats, pole and tree cutters. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Twenty-six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, officials said Monday.
While 12 teams are already deployed in the two neighbouring states, 14 more are being dispatched, they said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Out of the 14 teams, eight are being airlifted from various locations across the country, the officials said.
The NDRF teams are equipped with inflatables boats, pole and tree cutters and basic medical aid tools, they said.
Torrential rains battered the two states for the second consecutive day, resulting in at least 10 more fatalities, flooding and waterlogging in several areas, and disruptions to road and rail traffic on Sunday.
As many as 99 trains were cancelled, four trains were partially cancelled and 54 were diverted due to heavy rains and waterlogging over tracks at multiple locations on the South Central Railway network, an SCR official said.

More From This Section

Indian medical association, IMA logo

FAIMA raises concerns over electoral integrity in IMA, alleges corruption

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

2 killed, 9 injured in firing, bomb attack by militants in Manipur

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Updates: SP chief accuses BJP of 'moving bulldozer' on martyr's memorial, UP minister denies

dharavi slum

NGOs back Dharavi redevelopment survey, say opposition only by non-locals

Rajasthan Education Minister, Madan Dilawar

All books calling Akbar great will be burnt: Rajasthan education minister

Rivers in both states were in spate and thousands of people were evacuated by national and state disaster response forces from flooded areas to relief camps.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and assured them of all possible help from the central government to deal with rains and floods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Depression over Andhra, Odisha coasts move north, says IMD official

Cyclone Mocha

Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to cross between Vizag, Gopalpur: IMD

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu launches indigenous Monkeypox RT-PCR kit

Telugu Language Day 2024

Telugu Language Day 2024: History, significance, celebrations and more

Nara Lokesh, national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Andhra IT Minister Lokesh scouts talent to facilitate investments to state

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Telangana Floods NDRF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon