Plea filed in SC seeking review of judgement on NEET UG 2024 re-exam

The top court in its August 2 order had said there was no sufficient material on record at present to indicate a systemic leak

he review plea filed by Kajal Kumari has sought reconsideration of the apex court order. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order that rejected the holding of NEET-UG 2024 afresh.
The top court in its August 2 order had said there was no sufficient material on record at present to indicate a systemic leak or malpractice compromising the integrity of the examination.
The review plea filed by Kajal Kumari has sought reconsideration of the apex court order.
The apex court had expanded the remit of the Centre-appointed panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan constituted to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which holds the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG), and recommend examination reforms.
The court had said since the remit of the panel has been expanded, the committee would submit its report by September 30 on various measures to rectify deficiencies in the examination system.
The top court had directed the NTA to ensure that all concerns highlighted by the court in its judgment are addressed and requested the seven-member committee to keep these issues in mind while making its recommendations.
Over 2.3 million students took the NEET-UG 2024 held on May 5 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

