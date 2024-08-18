Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Kolkata rape-murder: CBI grills ex-RG Kar hospital principal for second day

Kolkata rape-murder: CBI grills ex-RG Kar hospital principal for second day

CBI sleuths also corroborated his version with that of doctors, interns, and nurses who were on duty at the hospital on that night

CBI

former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was on Saturday questioned for several hours by the CBI.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was on Saturday questioned for several hours by the CBI for the second consecutive day, as part of its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run medical establishment, officials said.
After Friday's grilling, which continued till early Saturday, Ghosh was again summoned at the CBI office for another round of questioning, they said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He was seen re-entering the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake with a bunch of papers and files a little before 10.30 am on Saturday, and hadn't left the premises till reports last received.
In the latest round of questioning, he was quizzed about his whereabouts on the night of the death of the postgraduate trainee, who called him to inform about the incident, and his primary reaction to it, the officials said.
The CBI sleuths also corroborated his version with that of doctors, interns, and nurses who were on duty at the hospital on that night.
During the initial round of interrogation, the former principal was asked about his first reaction after getting the news of the doctor's death, whom he instructed to inform the family and how and who contacted the police, the officials said.
"Certain answers were convoluted. He was grilled till early Saturday and then allowed to leave for home before he was asked to appear again," a CBI officer told PTI.

More From This Section

ClimateChange

Global South must raise voice for ambitious new climate finance goal: India

Protest, Hyderabad Protest, Doctor Protest

West Bengal launches 'Rattirer Shaathi' to safeguard night shift women

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Root cause of Wayanad disaster is climate change, says CM Vijayan

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

First meeting of Parl joint committee on Waqf Bill to be held on Aug 22

Protest, Hyderabad Protest, Doctor Protest

News updates: Madhya Pradesh HC asks protesting doctors to return to work immediately

Ghosh had resigned from the post two days after the trainee doctor's body was discovered on August 9.
The CBI team also enquired about the weekly roster of the chest medicine department where the victim was seen to be put on duty for a gruelling 36 hours at a stretch or, at times, even 48 hours, he said.
The probe agency has prepared a list of around 40 people, including doctors and police officers, whom they would be questioning as a part of its investigation, the officer said, adding, they have already quizzed over 20 people so far.
A couple of psychologists from New Delhi also flew down to Kolkata on Saturday to take part in the questioning, the officer said.
Separate teams of the central investigating agency also reached the crime scene at the RG Kar hospital and the barrack of the Kolkata Police's Armed Forces fourth battalion in Salt Lake, where the arrested prime accused, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, was putting up.
At RG Kar hospital, the investigators collected samples and sent those to the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory for testing, the officer said.
Later, the same team reached Sambhunath Pandit Street in South Kolkata, Roy's rented residence, and spoke to his mother about his recent whereabouts and recorded her written statement, he said.
"We are trying to draw a map of all those places where he had been to on that day. We are also trying to talk to his friends, doctors and police officers who know him," the officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Durand Cup match cancelled

Durand Cup derby cancelled amid protests over doctor's rape in Kolkata

Doctor Protest, Protest

Doctors' strike halts OPDs nationwide, govt assures security panel

Doctor Protest, Protest

Indian doctors in UK demand justice for Kolkata rape victim in open letter

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Health ministry assures safety measures for doctors amid security concerns

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Doctors go on 24-hour nation-wide strike, IMA seeks 'airport-like' security

Topics : Kolkata West Bengal rape CBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon