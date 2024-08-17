Business Standard
Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors protest affects healthcare services in J'khand

State IMA chief Dr AK Singh said that all govt and private hospitals, besides diagnostic centres, are participating in strike adding that all elective services, OPD activities, will remain suspended

Junior doctors at RIMS-Ranchi have been on ceasework since August 13 to protest against the incident that happened in Kolkata | File photo

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Healthcare services were affected in Jharkhand on Saturday as doctors joined the 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest the rape and murder of a colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
IMA's state secretary doctor Pradeep Kumar Singh said health services would remain till 6 am on Sunday.
"We seek justice for the trainee doctor, and condemn the vandalism carried out at RG Kar MCH," he said.
State IMA chief doctor Arun Kumar Singh told PTI, "All government and private hospitals, besides diagnostic centres, are participating in the strike."

"All elective services, outpatient department (OPD) activities, and elective surgeries will remain suspended during the strike. It will, however, not impact the emergency services," he said.
Members of the IMA, Jharkhand State Health Association (JHSA), RDA-CIP, and the Association of Healthcare Providers will take out a march in Ranchi later in the day.
Junior doctors at RIMS-Ranchi have been on ceasework since August 13 to protest against the incident that happened in Kolkata. Doctors at five other medical colleges in the state joined the stir on Friday.
A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH last week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : indian medical association Jharkhand doctors protests

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

