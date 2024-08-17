Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors protest affects healthcare services in J'khand

Healthcare services were affected in Jharkhand on Saturday as doctors joined the 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest the rape and murder of a colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

IMA's state secretary doctor Pradeep Kumar Singh said health services would remain till 6 am on Sunday.

"We seek justice for the trainee doctor, and condemn the vandalism carried out at RG Kar MCH," he said.

State IMA chief doctor Arun Kumar Singh told PTI, "All government and private hospitals, besides diagnostic centres, are participating in the strike."



"All elective services, outpatient department (OPD) activities, and elective surgeries will remain suspended during the strike. It will, however, not impact the emergency services," he said.