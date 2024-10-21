Business Standard
Home / India News / Kolkata RG Kar case: Protesting junior doctors to meet CM Mamata today

Kolkata RG Kar case: Protesting junior doctors to meet CM Mamata today

The striking doctors said the outcome of the meeting will determine the future of the protest; they demand removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam as a key condition for resolving the situation

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing stir over the RG Kar rape-murder case, protesting junior doctors are scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday in a renewed effort to address their concerns.

However, the protesters have made it clear that the future of the strike will be based on the outcome of the meeting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the striking junior doctors to call off their fast-unto-death, stating that most of their demands have been met, with the exception of the removal of the health secretary.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant extended an invitation for a 45-minute discussion with the chief minister, on the condition that the doctors end their hunger strike. However, the doctors have insisted that they will not withdraw from the strike prior to the meeting.
 

The junior doctors continue to demand the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam as a key condition for resolving the situation. Debasish Halder, a spokesperson for the protesting doctors, expressed concern for the health of those on hunger strike, noting that they would not participate in the meeting.

Halder pointed out that junior doctors have consistently attended state government meetings, even with minimal notice, which have not reached a satisfactory resolution.

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

LIVE: Supreme Court grants 2 weeks more to expert panel to file report on NEET-UG reforms

Cyclone Dana

Cyclone Dana: Landfall expected near Puri, heavy rainfall likely in Bengal

air pollution, AQI

Air pollution rises as Delhi readies for Diwali, experts warn residents

Supreme Court, SC

SC grants two weeks more to expert panel to file report on NEET-UG reforms

PM Modi

India emerging as ray of hope amid global uncertainty, says PM Modi


During a phone conversation with the doctors on Saturday, Banerjee acknowledged their right to protest but emphasised that it should not disrupt healthcare services.

The CM also dismissed the demand for Nigam's removal, arguing that it is impractical to dismiss all department personnel at once, highlighting that they had already removed the director of health services and the director of medical education. She called for the doctors to rise above politics and return to their duties.

“I appeal to you to withdraw your hunger strike and rejoin work. And then we can sit and discuss. You have to understand what we can do and what we cannot... Poor people are going to private hospitals because they have Swasthya Sathi (government health insurance) and the private hospitals have reported a 40 per cent rise in earnings,” she said.

The protests were ignited by the rape and murder of a junior doctor on August 9 in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, leading to widespread outrage within the medical community over safety and working conditions in healthcare facilities.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: TMC wants doctors' protest to be halted, says BJP leader

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Amid CM's appeal to withdraw stir, doctors' hunger strike enters 16th day

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

WB junior doctors demand action, Mamata calls for end to hunger strike

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar issue: Delhi doctors demand justice, safety measures for workers

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors enters 13th day

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Kolkata West Bengal Rape cases BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon