Business Standard
Home / India News / RG Kar case: Fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors enters 13th day

RG Kar case: Fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors enters 13th day

At present, eight medics are on the indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade, situated at the heart of Kolkata

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata: Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally over the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal entered the 13th day on Thursday over demands for justice for the deceased post-graduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security.

So far, six fasting junior doctors had to be hospitalised following severe deterioration of their health parameters, Dr Suvendu Mallick said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At present, eight medics are on the indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade, situated at the heart of Kolkata, he said.

The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of the RG Kar hospital, and immediate removal of state Health Secretary NS Nigam.

 

Their other demands include establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms and washrooms at their workplaces.

They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers. The junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' following the alleged rape-murder of their fellow medic at RG Kar hospital on August 9. They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

hunger strike, Kolkata Hunger Strike, Doctor Protest, Protest

RG Kar case: Doctors' hunger strike enters Day 12 as their health worsens

jaishankar

News Highlights: EAM Jaishankar, Pakistan PM shake hands ahead of 23rd SCO summit

Kolkata Hospital, RG Kar Hospital

95% of hospital upgrades done in Bengal, but RG Kar delays raise concerns

hunger strike, Kolkata Hunger Strike, Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctor hospitalised during hunger strike

Boeing, Airbus, passenger, planes

World's largest cargo plane Beluga XL makes a landing at Kolkata airport

Topics : Kolkata Bengal doctors strike doctors protests West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon