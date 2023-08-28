Confirmation

Top business ideas under 5 lakh investment that you can start today

The biggest obstacle in starting your business is funds. This article will share with you some business ideas under 5 lakh of investment with guaranteed good returns

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
We are living in a world where inflation is surging at a very fast pace. The prices of everything have increased, and necessary things have become expensive now such as food, housing, healthcare, education and other basic needs. 

Meeting such heavy expenses with the average salary is literally not possible. Hence people need to find alternate sources to earn money to stay financially stable. This is the reason why more and more people are interested in starting their business rather than doing a job.

But the biggest obstacle in starting your business is funds. We think that starting a business requires huge capital, but that's not the complete truth. Of course, business requires money, but not really a huge capital, there are several businesses which you can start with just Rs 5 lakh.

Business ideas under 5 lakh

Here are the five business ideas that you can start with just Rs 5 lakh

Online Selling

Online business is one of the growing ways to earn a hefty sum of money with low investment. All you need is to choose a niche to offer things such as mobile accessories, register your business, get a GST number, and set up your account on an online selling platform like Amazon. Such well-established stores help your product reach a wider audience.

If your product is of good quality, you can reach a wider audience, the best part is you can start your online selling business with just Rs 5 lakh.

Disposable Paper Plate and Cup Manufacturing

Setting up a business for manufacturing disposable paper, plates, and cups can be a profitable business. You can start this business with just Rs 5 lakhs of investment.

In recent times, the demand for such products has tremendously increased since the government banned plastics in India. This is the best time to start your business because of its high demand.

Printing Business

This is another business idea under Rs 5 lakh that could be quite profitable. The demand for printing cards, newspapers and other such items remains high as it is required on a daily basis.

Along with printing, one can also consider flex printing and Xerox choices as well. This business offers excellent returns, as everything can be printed and sold, from printing cards to business cards, and the fees for each card are quite high depending on the amount, and consequently one can earn a lot of money.

Opening a Restaurant

Another business idea is to start your own restaurant. Starting a restaurant could be a great business idea under Rs 5 lakh where you can offer broad clientele and cuisine preferences and make sure your business must cater to their preferences.

You can design your restaurant according to your choice and customise designs to attract more customers.

Consulting Agency

The growth scope in this business is very high as these businesses are flourishing nowadays as people are seeking professional advice before starting their business. This business is evergreen as people prefer to take expert advice from a consulting agency on various prospects. 

This can be the best business idea under 5 lakh. For a business with low investment and high return, you can begin by taking an office on rent and hiring a few employees. As a consulting agency, your role is to advise people that you have expertise.

Catering

The demand for catering business remains high throughout the year for birthdays, marriages, anniversaries, and other similar occasions. Starting this business needs kitchen equipment, a chef and a catering crew.

Serving quality food is important to sustain for the long term in this business. The best thing about this business is that you can start this business with Rs 5 lakh.

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

