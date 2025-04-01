Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kunal Kamra How to Kill an Artist free speech eknath shidne controversy

Kunal Kamra How to Kill an Artist free speech eknath shidne controversy

Kunal Kamra's latest Instagram post accuses the government of systematically silencing artists, sharing a detailed 'playbook' on how dissenting voices are suppressed

Shiv Sena vs Kunal Kamra comedy row

In How to Kill an Artist ‘Democratically’, Kunal Kamra called it a government playbook to stifle free expression | Photo: X/@kunalkamra88

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took to social media on Tuesday to accuse the government of a systematic campaign aimed at silencing dissenting artists, following controversy over his comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
 
In a social media post titled ‘How to Kill an Artist ‘Democratically’, Kamra outlined what he described as a ‘playbook’ used by the ruling government to stifle free expression. 
 
Kamra’s post, titled ‘How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide’, detailed several methods he claimed the government employs to suppress artistic freedom: 1) Outrage just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work. 2) Outrage more—until private and corporate gigs dry up. 3) Outrage louder—so big venues won't take the risk. 4) Outrage violently—until even the smallest spaces shut their doors. 5) Summon their audience for questioning—turning art into a crime scene. Now the artist is left with only two choices: Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet—or wither in silence. 
 
He added, “This isn't just a playbook, it’s a political weapon. A silencing machine.”
 

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

'How can you call him a gaddar?' Owaisi backs Kunal Kamra amid Shinde row

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Sanjay Raut asks Centre to provide security for Kunal Kamra as FIRs pile up

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra in trouble again: 3 more FIRs over comments on Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra faces more trouble as three cases filed against him in Mumbai

Kunal Kamra

Madras HC grants Kunal Kamra interim anticipatory bail in Shinde case

 
The 36-year-old comedian’s post follows a wave of backlash after his stand-up performance, in which he parodied Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. The performance led to a violent reaction from Shiv Sainiks, who vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, where Kamra had performed. Kamra is also facing multiple police cases filed by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.
 
On Monday, Mumbai Police visited Kamra’s residence after he failed to respond to summons for questioning. Kamra, however, took to social media to mock the police’s efforts, saying, “Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 years is a waste of your time and public resources.”
 
Amid the ongoing controversy, Kamra also issued a statement defending his right to comedic satire. “Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right,” he stated.
 
Meanwhile, Kamra also received some legal relief. Last Friday, the Madras High Court granted him interim anticipatory bail in connection with the charges against him. Kamra had sought the bail, citing his residence in Tamil Nadu and expressing concern that he might be arrested by Mumbai police. His lawyer argued that satire falls under the protection of free speech, pointing out that Kamra did not specifically name Shinde in his act. 

More From This Section

PremiumRailways

Rail passengers pick other options as space crunch hobbles ease of travel

Kapil Mishra

Delhi court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra over alleged role in 2020 riots

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promises pothole-free roads before monsoon's arrival

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Amit Shah's J-K visit not linked to Kathua operation: CM Omar Abdullah

San Fernando Mothership, Kerala

Government rejects Opposition's offshore mining allegations in Kerala

Topics : Eknath Shinde Kunal Kamra Maharashtra BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon