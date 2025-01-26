Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Foggy weather delays flights, trains in Delhi, Kolkata: cold wave persists

Foggy weather delays flights, trains in Delhi, Kolkata: cold wave persists

The IMD has predicted foggy weather and a slight drop in temperatures in Delhi over the next three to four days

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

New Delhi: Vehicles move on National Highway 24 amid dense morning fog, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi woke up to a light layer of fog today, with a slight rise in temperature expected, offering some relief from the chill. Weather conditions in the national capital are forecasted to remain unchanged over the next two to three days, with persistent foggy conditions. Delays in train and air services due to the fog continue to pose significant challenges for travellers.  Delhi weather conditions today  The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 7 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 23 degrees Celsius, with "moderate" to "light fog" conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi is experiencing an unusual weather pattern this January, with higher-than-usual temperatures accompanied by dense fog and poor air quality. This unseasonable warmth and reduced visibility have disrupted daily life, particularly affecting travel.  IMD's weather predictions  The IMD has predicted foggy weather and a slight drop in temperatures in Delhi over the next three to four days. Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, however, is gradually seeing relief from the cold. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.  Flights and trains delayed  Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday due to persistent foggy weather. Train services have also been affected, with several trains running late owing to the cold weather.  Dense fog also disrupted operations at Kolkata Airport on Saturday, delaying at least 53 flights. This marked the third consecutive day of flight disruptions at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport due to fog.  Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow  On Monday, January 27, the IMD issued a warning of dense fog in Delhi. The national capital is predicted to witness a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius. 

More From This Section

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to grace R-Day parade as chief guest

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, says CM Dhami

FITJEE

Parents fume at FIITJEE , throng closed centres in Noida, Ghaziabad

President Droupadi Murmu with Indonesia PM Subianto and PM Narendra Modi

Indonesia key pillar of India's Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific Vision: Murmu

Osamu Suzuki

Business tycoon Osamu Suzuki honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Topics : Delhi weather Delhi winter cold wave North India cold wave flight delay Dense fog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon