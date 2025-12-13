Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Land deal: Officials should have rejected wrong documents, says Ajit Pawar

Land deal: Officials should have rejected wrong documents, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar sought to dispel perceptions stemming from a bill cleared by the legislative assembly on Friday, which empowers the revenue minister to hold hearings in contentious cases related to the IGR

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Pawar said those who registered such documents were at fault, and officials should have exercised due diligence at the time of registration (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said officials responsible for registering documents should have refused to process agreements that were not permissible under the law and clearly informed the parties concerned about such limitations.

His comments come against the backdrop of a notice issued by the deputy registrar to the firm of his son, Parth Pawar, seeking Rs 21 crore in stamp duty and penalties in connection with a controversial land deal in Pune.

Recently, the Bombay High Court raised sharp questions regarding the police probe into the land deal, suggesting authorities might be shielding Parth Pawar by failing to name him in the FIR.

 

Ajit Pawar sought to dispel perceptions stemming from a bill cleared by the legislative assembly on Friday, which empowers the revenue minister to hold hearings in contentious cases related to the IGR.

Pawar said those who registered such documents were at fault, and officials should have exercised due diligence at the time of registration.

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Over 128K people bitten by stray dogs in Mumbai in 2024: Eknath Shinde

Shivraj Patil

Shivraj Patil: Cong leader who faced flak during 26/11 for changing attire

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra brings IAS officers under purview of Lokayukta with amendment

Ravindra Chavan, Maharashtra

Told to form alliance at any cost before civic polls: Maharashtra BJP Prez

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Brookfield to invest $1 bn to build GCC facility in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

"The officials who received the documents for registration of a deal should have refused to register it. They should have clearly informed the parties that such an agreement cannot be processed," said the deputy chief minister.

When asked about allegations that the bill was moved to protect Parth, who holds a 99 per cent equity stake in Amadea Enterprises LLP, Pawar reiterated that responsibility lay with the registering authorities.

"We are elected representatives in the House, and people have voted for us. We are free to take decisions or make amendments we find suitable," he said when asked about the intent behind the amendment.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that under the earlier provision, complainants dissatisfied with decisions at the level of the IGR had to approach the High Court. After the amendment, such complainants can now approach the revenue minister, who will be authorised to hold hearings in these matters.

He also stated that certain transactions have caused financial losses to the state exchequer, necessitating a more effective redressal mechanism.

The sale of 40 acres of land in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a majority partner, came under scrutiny after it emerged that the plot belongs to the government and it could not be sold. The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

A committee headed by the Joint Inspector General of Registration (IGR) had indicted Digvijay Patil (Parth Pawar's business partner and cousin), Sheetal Tejwani (who held the power of attorney on behalf of the land sellers), and sub-registrar Ravindra Taru. They were named in an FIR registered at a police station in Pune.

Parth Pawar was not named as his name didn't appear on any document, a senior official had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Punjab Congress asked suspended party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu to aplogise for defamatory remarks. (Photo: Instagram/@navjot1618)

Suspended Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu seeks security from Punjab CM

Congress flag

Congress candidate wins seat after Kerala HC reinstates name to voter list

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to attend friendly football match between Messi, Revanth Reddy

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi covered in dense smog as multiple areas record 'severe' AQI

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale

Zubeen Garg's wife welcomes SIT chargesheet, hopes for swift justice

Topics : ajit pawar Maharashtra Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon