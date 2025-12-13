Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to attend friendly football match between Messi, Revanth Reddy

Rahul Gandhi to attend friendly football match between Messi, Revanth Reddy

Rahul Gandhi will land in Hyderabad on a special flight at 4.30 PM and will proceed to Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel where Messi will be staying

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

After watching the game, Gandhi will leave for the national capital by 10.30 PM (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend the GOAT India Tour event featuring football legend Lionel Messi at the RGI Cricket Stadium here on Saturday evening, Telangana Congress sources said.

A friendly match will be played between the two teams -- Singareni RR9 and Aparna-Messi All Stars. These two teams will be playing a 15-20 minute friendly match and five minutes before the game, the chief minister, a football enthusiast and Messi will join and will dribble the ball together.

Rahul Gandhi will land here on a special flight at 4.30 PM and will proceed to Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel where Messi will be staying.

 

After watching the game, Gandhi will leave for the national capital by 10.30 PM.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the event at the RGI Cricket stadium.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said security would be provided with 3,000 personnel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Messi lionel messi Hyderabad Revanth Reddy

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

