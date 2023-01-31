JUST IN
Business Standard

J-K highway closed for 2nd consecutive day due to landslide in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to a landslide in Ramban district, leaving more than 600 vehicles stranded on the road

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | landslide | Natural Disasters

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway (NH-94) blocked near Narendra Nagar following a landslide triggered due to heavy rainfall in the area, in Dehradun on Tuesday.
Representative Image

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive on Tuesday due to a landslide in Ramban district, leaving more than 600 vehicles stranded on the road.

The 270-kilometre-long highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by mudslides and shooting stones between Chanderkote and Banihal in the district in Monday.

Traffic officials issued an advisory asking people not to travel on the highway.

According to them, more than 600 vehicles are stranded at different points of the highway.

Men and machines have been deployed to clear the highway, they said.

The mughal road, which connects Shopian district of Kashmir with Poonch district of Jammu, was also blocked for traffic due to heavy snowfall, they said.

Efforts are on to clear the road of the snow and restore traffic on it, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:12 IST

