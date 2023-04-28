close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Last 9 years have been transformative for India's aviation sector, says PM

Modi made the comments while replying to a tweet by the civil aviation ministry on the completion of six years of the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the last nine years have been transformative for the country's aviation sector as existing airports were modernised, new airports built at a quick pace and a record number of people are flying.

Modi made the comments while replying to a tweet by the civil aviation ministry on the completion of six years of the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

Under the scheme, there are now 473 routes and 74 operational airports, heliports and water aerodromes. The first UDAN flight was operated between Shimla and Delhi on April 27, 2017.

"The last 9 years have been transformative for India's aviation sector. Existing airports have been modernised, new airports have been built at quick pace and record number of people are flying. This enhanced connectivity has given a big impetus to commerce and tourism. #UDANat6," Modi said in a tweet.

Domestic air traffic has been on an upward trajectory. Domestic airlines carried 375.04 lakh passengers during January-March period this year, which was much higher than 247.23 lakh people flown in the year-ago period, as per the latest official data.

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world.

Also Read

Transformative reforms in last 8 years brought transparency: Jitendra Singh

US instrumental partner during India's transformative journey: Ambassador

Ajay Banga will be transformative World Bank president: Kamala Harris

Baidu showcases China's answer to ChatGPT to lead transformative technology

NSDC displays transformative skill development at G20 exhibition in Odisha

My daughter made her husband a PM: Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murty

SC rejects plea to restore railway fare concessions for senior citizens

10% of crop loss compensation to go to labourers employed by farmers: Mann

Delhi recorded at least 40 Covid-linked fatalities during April 19-27: Data

Amit Shah criticises Cong over Kharge's 'venomous snake' remarks at PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Aviation sector Indian aviation

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bajaj Auto to boost Chetak's production to 10,000 units a month by June

Bajaj Auto
3 min read

Axis Bank approves appointment of Subrat Mohanty as a whole-time director

Axis Bank
2 min read

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case

Imran Khan
1 min read

Government constantly working for democratisation of technology: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
5 min read

Have agreed to CBI probe into Palghar lynching case: Maharashtra to SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon