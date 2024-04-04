LIVE news: AAP will not be intimidated by threats, says Sanjay Singh
BS Web Team New Delhi
Hours after being released from the Tihar jail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP stating it wanted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation to stop free water, electricity and Mohalla clinics in the capital. Singh added that AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were imprisoned as they wanted to provide good education, health facilities, free bus ride, and Rs 1,000 to women of Delhi. Singh was released on Wednesday after he got bail in the alleged excise policy scam from the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Hours after carrier Vistara signaled a probable end to its crisis, pilots have pointed to burnout issues which could directly affect passengers' safety, NDTV reported today. Sources were cited as saying that pilots are flying at the edge of their maximum flight duty limitations. This has led to health issues and pilots falling sick frequently. Passengers have had to face the brunt as Vistara saw a rise in flight cancellations as the airline struggled with a shortage of pilots. A rising number of its pilots have called in sick, protesting a revised salary structure ahead of Vistara's merger with Tata-owned Air India.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday lashed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the prime minister has added the Right to Information Act (RTI) to his "alliance" in a jab at the Katchatheevu island row. His remarks came after PM Modi on Sunday criticised the Congress over the Katchatheevu island controversy following an RTI report revealing the decision of then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi's government, to hand over the island to Sri Lanka in 1974.
9:23 AM
Operation underway to rescue the 1.5-year-old boy in Lachyan village, Karnataka
9:20 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes off Honshu, Japan
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale strikes off the East Coast of Honshu, Japan, reports Reuters.
9:17 AM
US urges India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap
Two senior US treasury officials have arrived in India to urge New Delhi to maintain the implementation of the oil price cap aimed at limiting profits to Russia, while also promoting stable global energy markets, according to an official announcement. Acting Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Anna Morris and PDO Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy Eric Van Nostrand are travelling to New Delhi and Mumbai from April 2-5 to meet with government and private sector counterparts.
8:38 AM
AAP will not be intimidated by threats, says Sanjay Singh
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh slammed the BJP alleging it wanted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation to stop free water, electricity and Mohalla clinics in the capital. Singh added that AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were imprisoned as they wanted to provide good education, health facilities, free bus ride, and Rs 1,000 to women of Delhi
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:48 AM IST