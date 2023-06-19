Live updatesThe flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Sunday as incessant rain inundated new areas across the state, even though the number of people affected by the deluge reduced to nearly 33,500 in 12 districts, an official bulletin said.Fifty-nine people were rescued on Sunday from Rajasthan's Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer districts which are facing a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclonic storm Biparjoy, officials said.Torrential rain triggered multiple landslides in West Sikkim district, damaging nearly 100 houses and sweeping away bridges, officials said Sunday. The downpour caused flash floods along the upper reaches of College Khola Valley, causing maximum impact at Simphok, where a major bridge was swept away, they said.