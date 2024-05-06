LIVE news updates: Congress' Amethi office vandalised, party blames 'BJP goons'



Health officials in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza said that at least 19 people were killed as a result of the Israeli attack on Sunday. Israel mounted the attack on the city after Hamas claimed responsibility for a deadly rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom border crossing. Israeli military officials said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah towards the border crossing, which has now been closed for aid trucks to enter Gaza. This comes as the latest round of talks for a ceasefire in Gaza ended. On Sunday, Hamas stated that the demands made by the Palestinian militant group were again rejected by Israel despite “in-depth and serious discussions"

Unidentified criminals vandalised the Congress office in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Sunday around midnight. Police rushed to the scene and have begun probing the incident. A case has been registered against unknown persons based on a complaint. On X, Congress shared a video which showed car windows smashed and its glass pieces lying scattered across the ground.Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams is set to fly into space for the third time as she launches onboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The spacecraft will launch on its first crewed mission from the Kennedy Space Center on May 7, 2024, at 8.34 8.04 am India time. The mission, known as the Crew Flight Test (CFT), will carry Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams aboard the Starliner capsule, which will be launched atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.