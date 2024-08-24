Business Standard
Goa police stations shall be able to register cybercrime complaints: CM

Senior police officials, including Director General of Police Alok Kumar, were present for the training session held in the capital city of Panaji

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that every police station in the coastal state shall be able to register cybercrime complaints and act upon them.
The chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, made the assertion on Friday during his address at the concluding session of the Cyber Crime Investigation Training for Goa Police Personnel'.
Senior police officials, including Director General of Police Alok Kumar, were present for the training session held in the capital city of Panaji.
In a post on X, Sawant wrote, Attended and addressed the concluding session of the cyber crime investigation training for Goa police personnel.
The CM expressed confidence that the training would enhance the knowledge and capacity of the Goa police towards cybercrime and spreading awareness.
In the post, he added, Every police station shall be able to register cyber crime complaints and act upon (them).

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

