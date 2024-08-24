Goa police stations shall be able to register cybercrime complaints: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that every police station in the coastal state shall be able to register cybercrime complaints and act upon them.

The chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, made the assertion on Friday during his address at the concluding session of the Cyber Crime Investigation Training for Goa Police Personnel'.

Senior police officials, including Director General of Police Alok Kumar, were present for the training session held in the capital city of Panaji.

In a post on X, Sawant wrote, Attended and addressed the concluding session of the cyber crime investigation training for Goa police personnel.