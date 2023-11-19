Life, dedicated duty to country: Cong commemorates former PM Indira Gandhi

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallaikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on Sunday.

Posting from his official handle on X, the Congress president said Indira Gandhi displayed "skillful leadership and sacrificed everything for the country".

"Forgiveness is the virtue of the brave: Indira Gandhi. Our humble tribute to India's first woman Prime Minister and our icon, Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,"Kharge posted.

"In preserving the unity and integrity of India and making our country strong and progressive, she consistently displayed skilful leadership, true loyalty and strong willpower for India and sacrificed everything for the country," the Congress national president added in his post.

"Here life, dedicated duty to the country and her indomitable courage will always inspire millions of Indians," Kharge added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid glowing tributes to the former PM.

"Tributes to the first woman Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi, an embodiment of strong decisions and strong personality in the interest of the country, on her birth anniversary. The country is indebted to your contribution in enhancing the prestige and food security of the country," Gehlot posted on X.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark in national politics and served as the third Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.

The country's first, and, to date, only female prime minister, she emerged as a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of the Congress.

The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, Indira was succeded in the country's highest office by her son Rajiv Gandhi.

Her combined tenure of 15 years and 350 days made her the second-longest-serving PM after her father.

