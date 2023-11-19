Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Life, dedicated duty to country: Cong commemorates former PM Indira Gandhi

Posting from his official handle on X, the Congress president said Indira Gandhi displayed "skillful leadership and sacrificed everything for the country"

Indira Gandhi, India, Former Prime Minister

Former Indian Prime Minister

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallaikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on Sunday.
Posting from his official handle on X, the Congress president said Indira Gandhi displayed "skillful leadership and sacrificed everything for the country".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Forgiveness is the virtue of the brave: Indira Gandhi. Our humble tribute to India's first woman Prime Minister and our icon, Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,"Kharge posted.
"In preserving the unity and integrity of India and making our country strong and progressive, she consistently displayed skilful leadership, true loyalty and strong willpower for India and sacrificed everything for the country," the Congress national president added in his post.
"Here life, dedicated duty to the country and her indomitable courage will always inspire millions of Indians," Kharge added.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid glowing tributes to the former PM.
"Tributes to the first woman Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi, an embodiment of strong decisions and strong personality in the interest of the country, on her birth anniversary. The country is indebted to your contribution in enhancing the prestige and food security of the country," Gehlot posted on X.
Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark in national politics and served as the third Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.
The country's first, and, to date, only female prime minister, she emerged as a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of the Congress.
The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, Indira was succeded in the country's highest office by her son Rajiv Gandhi.
Her combined tenure of 15 years and 350 days made her the second-longest-serving PM after her father.

Also Read

TN CM pays tribute to late leader Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

Bihar CM Kumar pays tribute to Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

AP Guv, CM pay tributes to Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on his birth anniversary

Michael Jackson Birth Anniversary 2023: Top 10 Albums of Michael Jackson

DMRC ramps up surprise checks in Delhi Metro to curb 'objectionable acts'

Chhath Puja: Security tightened, medical camps set up at ghats in Bihar

Delhi Police ensures security across 1,000 ghats as Chhath festival begins

Delhi's air quality now in 'poor' category with 209 AQI, govt lifts curbs

Three dead, one hospitalised after drinking 'spurious' liquor in Bihar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indira Gandhi Congress

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon