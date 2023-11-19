Delhi Police ensures security across 1,000 ghats as Chhath festival begins

As the four-day Chhath festival began with the 'Nahay-Khay' (bathe and eat) ritual on Friday, Delhi Police authorities have assured safety and security arrangements for the devotees on the two days of Araghya (prayers).

The festival will end on Monday morning with 'Araghya' to the rising Sun.

All designated ghats across the city have been decked up, and security measures have been ensured. The Delhi Government has set up more than 1,000 ghats and artificial ponds across the city for the devotees.

Speaking on the preparations for Chhath Pooja, DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said, "Chhath ghats have been set up at 133 places in Dwarka. Thousands of devotees will come here for pooja. In this regard, elaborate security arrangements have been made. Our staff will be deployed at the Chhath ghats, and outside force will also be part of the security during the celebrations."

The DCP further said that there was a meeting with Chhath Pooja organizers to ensure adherence to do's and don'ts during the Chhath celebrations, and women staff is also being deployed at the ghats to maintain safety.

Regarding the safety of children and women at the ghats, DCP Vardhan said that all security measures are in place.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi also visited ghats in the Dwarka area on Thursday to ensure preparedness. "The way the Delhi government makes preparations every year and sets up ghats for Purvanchalis for Chhath Pooja, the municipal corporation is following in their footsteps and making the same arrangements... Hygiene and cleanliness are being maintained... Insecticides will be sprayed to keep a check on dengue and malaria," she said while speaking to the media earlier.

Delhi police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for Chhath Pooja in the national capital to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Chhath is primarily celebrated in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. During the festival, people fast, bathe in rivers and offer prayers to thank the Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling wishes. Devotees offer Goddess Chhath (Chhathi Maiya) and God Surya/Bhaskar (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings.

It is believed that a person's desires and prayers from the heart's core would bring blessings. During the time of fasting, only those foods considered pure are consumed, and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during this period.

