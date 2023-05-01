Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go to Jantar Mantar and listen to the "mann ki baat" of protesting women wrestlers, saying that such a step would show that the PM is willing to understand their pain.

Sibal, a senior advocate, has represented the wrestlers in the Supreme Court. His remarks come a day after the 100th episode of Modi's "Mann ki Baat" radio programme was broadcast.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Congratulations Modi ji: For your 100th 'Mann ki Baat'. If you have time Modi ji please go to Jantar Mantar and listen to the protesting women wrestlers 'mann ki baat'."



"That will show that our Prime Minister is willing to understand their pain!" Sibal said.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.

The FIRs were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, told an apex court bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha that a case would be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to the allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging the modesty of women.

Several wrestlers who have brought laurels for the country from international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh.

The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. They resumed their sit-in last week and demanded that the findings of the panel that probed the allegations be made public.