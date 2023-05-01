close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM

"That will show that our Prime Minister is willing to understand their pain!" Sibal added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go to Jantar Mantar and listen to the "mann ki baat" of protesting women wrestlers, saying that such a step would show that the PM is willing to understand their pain.

Sibal, a senior advocate, has represented the wrestlers in the Supreme Court. His remarks come a day after the 100th episode of Modi's "Mann ki Baat" radio programme was broadcast.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Congratulations Modi ji: For your 100th 'Mann ki Baat'. If you have time Modi ji please go to Jantar Mantar and listen to the protesting women wrestlers 'mann ki baat'."

"That will show that our Prime Minister is willing to understand their pain!" Sibal said.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.

The FIRs were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, told an apex court bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha that a case would be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to the allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging the modesty of women.

Also Read

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat

Government constantly working for democratisation of technology: PM Modi

Scribe booked for cheating with claim to publish PM's Mann Ki Baat speeches

New York, New Jersey issue resolutions in honour of 100th Mann Ki Baat

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam

Top headlines: Commercial LPG cylinder price cut, WEF on India's job market

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research

Several wrestlers who have brought laurels for the country from international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh.

The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. They resumed their sit-in last week and demanded that the findings of the panel that probed the allegations be made public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mann Ki Baat Narendra Modi Kapil Sibal Politics Protest

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Top headlines: Commercial LPG cylinder price cut, WEF on India's job market

Commercial LPG
3 min read

Karnataka assembly polls: JP Nadda to release BJP election manifesto today

Nadda, J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda
3 min read

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa
5 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep422: PLI scheme, Ease of Moving Index, markets, double jeopardy

TMS
2 min read

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Commercial LPG
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

At least 11 dead after gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana, says police

Ludhiana gas leak
4 min read

India, Russia explore using RuPay and Mir cards for easy payments

photo
3 min read

FPIs infuse Rs 11,630 cr in equities in April on reasonable valuation

fpi
3 min read

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon