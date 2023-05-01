Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

The oil marketing companies have again revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. A 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder's cost has been slashed by Rs 171.50 from today. The retail price of commercial LPG cylinders will be Rs 1856.50 from today.



India to witness less job churn in the next five years: WEF report This is the second such revision by the oil marketing companies in a month. Read more...



The report, “Future of Jobs”, which maps the jobs and skills in coming years and tracks the pace of change, says the Indian labour market will witness a 22 per cent job churn, compared to 23 per cent worldwide. Read more... Labour markets in India over the next five years are expected to witness a job churn lower than the global average, a recent report released by the World Economic Forum shows.

FAME subsidy saga: Ola to repay customers for separately billed chargers

Ola Electric has agreed to compensate consumers for the price of the charger which was billed separately as an add-on rather than being included within the ex-factory price of the electric scooter when they bought it.







Electric two-wheeler sales skid by nearly a fourth in April: VAHAN data Ola has indicated in meetings with officials of the Department of Heavy Industries that it will comply with the directive to offer this compensation. Read more...



Electric two-wheeler companies, including Okinawa, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, and TVS, have all clocked their lowest registrations in the four months of this calendar year. Ola Electric has been the only exception to this bloodbath, and has crossed its March numbers, hitting 21,560 registrations in April, which is its highest in this calendar year. Read more... Stung by the government’s punitive action on electric two-wheelers, registrations in April fell by nearly a fourth to 62,581 from 82,292 in March, according to data from VAHAN.

FPIs infuse Rs 11,630 cr in equities in April on reasonable valuation

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused Rs 11,630 crore in the Indian equity markets in April on the reasonable valuation of stocks and appreciation in the rupee.