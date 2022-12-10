JUST IN
SC stays NGT order to phase out public transport vehicles below BS-IV
Shikhar Dhawan announces $75 million global investment sports tech fund
Catching coronavirus again increases your risk of getting long Covid
4 dead in heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Mandous, says CM Stalin
Yoga more beneficial than stretching for cardiovascular health: Research
Rajasthan's Dr. Kriti Bharti bags Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award
Research shows how SARS-CoV-2 virus creates severe Covid-19 causing toxin
State must encourage families to report sexual abuse, says CJI Chandrachud
Average time taken to dispose of POCSO case is 509 days, says Smriti Irani
SC to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging remission to convicts on Dec 13
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
1.24 million Indian tourists visit Dubai in first 9 months of 2022
Business Standard

Scribe booked for cheating with claim to publish PM's Mann Ki Baat speeches

The editor of a local publication has been booked for allegedly duping people by claiming he would come out with a compilation of PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme speeches

Topics
Narendra Modi | Mann Ki Baat | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: Twitter

The editor of a local publication has been booked for allegedly duping people by claiming he would come out with a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme speeches, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The accused sent out letters on social media and to some prominent personalities seeking funds for this purpose, and the 49-year-old complainant, believing it to be true, donated Rs 4,001, the official said.

"The accused has no permission to come out with any such compilation, He was trying to cheat people by claiming the book, called Saar Granth, will be launched by the President in March. A case was registered after the victim submitted a written application to Unit XI of the Crime Branch," he said.

The cheating case has been registered at Goregaon police station and further probe into the matter is underway, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 18:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU