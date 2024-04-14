LIVE: BJP to release Sankalp Patra for polls today, PM Modi to be present
Lok Sabha polls LIVE updates: The BJP is set to unveil its manifesto, titled "Sankalp Patra," for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders. The manifesto is anticipated to emphasise welfare and development initiatives, along with outlining a roadmap for "viksit Bharat" (developed India) as a key component of its election agenda. Notably, the event coincides with the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a prominent leader from the Dalit community and a key architect of the Indian Constitution.
The White House confirmed reports of an airborne attack by Iran on Israel and reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Israel's security. Israeli aviation authorities announced the closure of the country's airspace to all flights in anticipation of a potential Iranian drone assault. In response, the US National Security Council's spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, stated that the US stands firmly with the people of Israel and supports their defense against this threat from Iran.
8:39 AM
EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw & other BJP leaders arrive at party headquarters in Delhi
As BJP prepares to release its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other BJP leaders arrived at the party Headquarters in Delhi today. BJP is set to release its 'Sankalp Patra' in the presence of PM Narendra Modi today.
8:27 AM
Iranian attack on Israel: MEA calla for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint
As Iran launches drones into Israel in retaliation to the air strike on its embassy in Syria, the Ministry of External Affairs has expressed concerns at the escalation of hostilities between both nations. 'We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,' the ministry said in a statement issued earlier this morning. 'Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,' the MEA said in its release.
8:22 AM
Iran-Israel conflict: UK deploys jets, air refuelling tankers as Iran launches attack on Israel
8:21 AM
Iran fires over 200 missiles, drones at Israel in unprecedented attack
Iran has begun an airborne attack on Israel, the White House said and asserted that the US' support for Israel's security is "ironclad". Israeli aviation authorities on Saturday said they are closing the country's airspace to all flights as it braces for an Iranian drone attack.
8:08 AM
Gunshots heard outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra, investigation underway
Two unidentified people open fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation
8:01 AM
LS elections: BJP to release Sankalp Patra for polls today, PM Modi to be present
BJP is set to unveil its manifesto, titled "Sankalp Patra," for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders. The manifesto is anticipated to emphasise welfare and development initiatives, along with outlining a roadmap for "viksit Bharat" (developed India) as a key component of its election agenda.
First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 7:58 AM IST