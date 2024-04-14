LIVE: BJP to release Sankalp Patra for polls today, PM Modi to be present

The White House confirmed reports of an airborne attack by Iran on Israel and reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Israel's security. Israeli aviation authorities announced the closure of the country's airspace to all flights in anticipation of a potential Iranian drone assault. In response, the US National Security Council's spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, stated that the US stands firmly with the people of Israel and supports their defense against this threat from Iran.



Following Iran's retaliation with drones launched into Israel after the air strike on its embassy in Syria, the UK has deployed additional Royal Air Force jets and air refueling tankers to the region, as confirmed by the country's Ministry of Defence in a statement today.

The BJP is set to unveil its manifesto, titled "Sankalp Patra," for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders. The manifesto is anticipated to emphasise welfare and development initiatives, along with outlining a roadmap for "viksit Bharat" (developed India) as a key component of its election agenda. Notably, the event coincides with the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a prominent leader from the Dalit community and a key architect of the Indian Constitution.