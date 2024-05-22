LIVE news: 6 missing after boat capsizes in Maharashtra's Ujani dam waters; rescue ops on

Business Standard
Six people are missing in Maharashtra after a boat capsized on Tuesday evening in Ujani dam waters near Kalashi village in Pune district. Pune Rural Police said on Wednesday, "NDRF, SDRF, local administration and police are deployed for search and rescue operations."

At least seven Palestinians were dead as Israel raided Jenin in the West Bank on Tuesday. The Israeli military claimed that the operation struck  militants in the city. The Israeli forces also widened their Gaza offensive, targeting a hospital and annihilating residential areas with tank and air bombardments. Meanwhile, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan has said his office applied for arrest warrants against top Israeli and Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes.
Khan announced his office had “reasonable grounds” to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant bear “criminal responsibility” for “war crimes and crimes against humanity”.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the four nominations Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made to the senate of Kerala University last year. The CPI(M) and its student wing had stated that the four students the governor nominated were activists of the RSS’s student wing, ABVP, and added that they were recommended by the Sangh Parivar.The party also claimed that that the governor’s nominees did not have an outstanding academic track record.

9:17 AM

9:12 AM

8:41 AM

First Published: May 22 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

