LIVE: Ex-US President Bill Clinton hospitalised after developing fever, remains in 'good spirits'
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Former US President Bill Clinton was on Monday (local time) admitted to a hospital in Washington in the "afternoon for testing and observation" after developing a fever, a member of his staff said. "He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," Clinton's deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said in a statement on X.
Two criminals allegedly involved in the robbery at the Indian Overseas Bank's Chinhat branch in Lucknow were killed in separate encounters with Lucknow and Ghazipur police, officials said on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chinhat, Radha Raman Singh, said Sobind Kumar, a native of Bihar, was one of the suspects wanted in the bank robbery. While Sobind Kumar, 26, was killed in an encounter with the Lucknow police near Kisan Path, Sunny Dayal, 28, was gunned down by the Ghazipur police and SWAT surveillance team in a separate encounter, they said.
President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a defence bill that authorises significant pay raises for junior enlisted service members despite his objections to language stripping coverage of transgender medical treatments for children in military families.. Biden said his administration strongly opposes the provision because it targets a group based on gender identity and "interferes with parents' roles to determine the best care for their children. He said it also undermines the all-volunteer military's ability to recruit and retain talent. The Senate forwarded the bill to Biden after passing it last week by a vote of 85-14. In the House, a majority of Democrats voted against the bill after House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted on adding the provision to ban transgender medical care for children. The legislation easily passed by a vote of 281-140.
9:16 AM
Allu Arjun summoned to appear before police today
Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was issued notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4. The actor was asked to appear at 11 AM, Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik said.
8:55 AM
Fire breaks out at singer Shaan's residential building
A fire broke out in an apartment at a multi-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. The building reportedly houses an apartment of singer Shaan. Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Syria Bashar al Assad Delhi air quality Bill Clinton Donald Trump
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:02 AM IST