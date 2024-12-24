Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 09:17 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

LIVE: Ex-US President Bill Clinton hospitalised after developing fever, remains in 'good spirits'

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Sioux Falls, S.D

Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Sioux Falls, S.D

Former US President Bill Clinton was on Monday (local time) admitted to a hospital in Washington  in the "afternoon for testing and observation" after developing a fever, a member of his staff said. "He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," Clinton's deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said in a statement on X. 
Two criminals allegedly involved in the robbery at the Indian Overseas Bank's Chinhat branch in Lucknow were killed in separate encounters with Lucknow and Ghazipur police, officials said on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chinhat, Radha Raman Singh, said Sobind Kumar, a native of Bihar, was one of the suspects wanted in the bank robbery. While Sobind Kumar, 26, was killed in an encounter with the Lucknow police near Kisan Path, Sunny Dayal, 28, was gunned down by the Ghazipur police and SWAT surveillance team in a separate encounter, they said. 
President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a defence bill that authorises significant pay raises for junior enlisted service members despite his objections to language stripping coverage of transgender medical treatments for children in military families.. Biden said his administration strongly opposes the provision because it targets a group based on gender identity and "interferes with parents' roles to determine the best care for their children. He said it also undermines the all-volunteer military's ability to recruit and retain talent. The Senate forwarded the bill to Biden after passing it last week by a vote of 85-14. In the House, a majority of Democrats voted against the bill after House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted on adding the provision to ban transgender medical care for children. The legislation easily passed by a vote of 281-140.
 
9:16 AM

Allu Arjun summoned to appear before police today

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was issued notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4. The actor was asked to appear at 11 AM, Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik said.
8:55 AM

Fire breaks out at singer Shaan's residential building

A fire broke out in an apartment at a multi-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. The building reportedly houses an apartment of singer Shaan. Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Syria Bashar al Assad Delhi air quality Bill Clinton Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon