No reprieve for India from reciprocal tariff, says Trump in address to Cong

No reprieve for India from reciprocal tariff, says Trump in address to Cong

Through reciprocal tariff, the US aims to match other countries' tariffs, taxes, and non-tariff barriers

Donald Trump thanks Pakistan during address to US Congress

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on March 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Reuters

Shreya Nandi Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States (US) President Donald Trump, in his address to Congress on Tuesday, signalled that there will be no reprieve for India from the reciprocal tariff that will be imposed from April 2.
 
Through reciprocal tariff, the US aims to match other countries’ tariffs, taxes, and non-tariff barriers.
 
“On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Canada, and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair. India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 per cent… On April 2, reciprocal tariffs kick in, and whatever they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them,” Trump said during his address to a joint session of the US Congress.
 
 
This is not the first time that Trump has called India a high-tariff nation. Even in the past, Trump had made it clear that Washington will not spare India from reciprocal tariffs.
 
This makes things between India and the US complex since last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump announced the intention to sign a mutually beneficial trade agreement (BTA) over the next seven to eight months.

That apart, trade minister Piyush Goyal is currently in Washington to meet key officials of the Trump administration, including United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, weeks before the reciprocal tariff comes into effect, to seek clarity regarding the shift in the new US government’s trade policy.
 
Ajay Sahai, director-general (DG) and chief executive officer (CEO), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said: “Probably this could be a signal to conclude the trade agreement between India and the US quickly.”
 
“When two countries are talking about Mission 500 (target $500 billion trade), then achieving that won’t be possible if India is subjected to high tariffs. Besides, what's the point of going ahead with a preferential trade arrangement if the US decides to impose a higher tariff on India? This looks like a negotiating strategy as of now,” Sahai said.
 
According to Citi Research analysts, Indian exporters are set to face uncertainty over reciprocal tariffs and have estimated potential losses at about $7 billion a year.
 
Sectors including metals, chemicals, and jewellery are at the highest risk, followed by pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and food items.
 
Trump also said that there will be reciprocity in terms of non-monetary tariffs too.
 
“If they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we will do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market. There's a lot of that too. They don't even allow us in their market. We will take in trillions and trillions of dollars to create jobs like we have never seen before,” Trump said.
 
According to data compiled by Nomura, among Asian countries, the US faces the maximum non-tariff measures (NTMs) from China, followed by India. For instance, the US faces 30 NTMs in the form of anti-dumping duty from India and 51 from China, including anti-dumping, countervailing, as well as sanitary and phytosanitary measures.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Review
