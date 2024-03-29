LIVE: UP Police tightens security following Mukhtar Ansari's death
From Muktar Ansari's death to the dip in student applications to Harvard University, catch all the latest updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Security has been beefed up in Firozabad as the police conducted flag march following the death of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Initial reports say that he died due to cardiac arrest. Preparations for the funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari are underway at Kali Bagh Graveyard in Ghazipur, ANI reported. Ansari's son Umar Ansari has claimed that his fathers' was not a natural death and was administered slow poison.
Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed that the Indian economy is in "severe distress". The leader said that "the so-called doctors of the BJP" do not care about the state of economy. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Chidambaram said the BJP claims that the Indian economy is in robust health in 2023-24, but has no explanation why net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows have dropped by 31 per cent. FDI is the measure of confidence foreign investors have in the Indian economy, the congress leader said. He further added that foreign investors and businessmen recognise the flaws in the policies of the BJP and their incompetent and do not want to invest in India.
College applications to US' Harvard University have dropped 5 per cent from a year ago, Bloomberg reported. The University said 54,008 students sought admission for next fall’s freshman class. This marks the second consecutive year that Harvard’s undergraduate applications declined. The number of applicants is down from 61,220 two years ago, when numbers soared during the pandemic after colleges scrapped requirements for standardized testing.
9:00 AM
Harvard applications drop for second year in a row after turmoil on campus
8:58 AM
Ukraine requests India to reconsider 'Soviet legacy' of Russia ties
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has requested India to stand by Kyiv, saying that the nation's close ties with Russia are based on a Soviet legacy that is evaporating, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
8:49 AM
Indian economy in 'distress', BJP fails to understand, says Chidambaram
8:45 AM
UP Police tightens security following Mukhtar Ansari's death; son claims foulplay
First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 8:46 AM IST