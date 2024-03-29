LIVE: UP Police tightens security following Mukhtar Ansari's death

Security has been beefed up in Firozabad as the police conducted flag march following the death of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Initial reports say that he died due to cardiac arrest. Preparations for the funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari are underway at Kali Bagh Graveyard in Ghazipur, ANI reported. Ansari's son Umar Ansari has claimed that his fathers' was not a natural death and was administered slow poison.



Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed that the Indian economy is in "severe distress". The leader said that "the so-called doctors of the BJP" do not care about the state of economy. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Chidambaram said the BJP claims that the Indian economy is in robust health in 2023-24, but has no explanation why net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows have dropped by 31 per cent. FDI is the measure of confidence foreign investors have in the Indian economy, the congress leader said. He further added that foreign investors and businessmen recognise the flaws in the policies of the BJP and their incompetent and do not want to invest in India.