Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Traffic advisory for Modi's Ghatkopar roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar today, May 15, at 8 pm. The roadshow will cover 2.5 km. Amid all this, strict traffic guidelines have been issued to avoid any security lapses during the rally.

The roadshow will begin at Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road in Ghatkopar and will conclude at Gandhi Market. PM Modi will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Ghatkopar seat, Mihir Kotecha.

The constituency will go on to polls with other Mumbai seats on May 20, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Amid the roadshow in Ghatkopar, the Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory, that several routes will remain off limits for the public for some hours. According to Mumbai Police officials, the LBS road will remain closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction and the Mahul-Ghatkopar road will also remain shut from Meghraj junction to Rb Kadam junction from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Some other roads that will remain closed are



Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road from Ghatkopar Junc

tion to Sakinaka Junction,

Gulati petrol pump junction from Hiranandani Kailas Complex Road and Golibar Maidan and

Ghatkopar Metro Station (West) towards Sarvodaya Junction.

The traffic officials also added that the vehicular traffic will be diverted to the Eastern Express Highway, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central Road, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Sion Bandra Link Road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR).

Before heading to the roadshow, PM Modi will address the election rally in Dindori and later in Kalyan.

The roadshow comes after a massive hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar, which was close to a petrol pump, and in this incident 14 people were killed and 75 others injured. The hoarding which was larger than an Olympic pool collapsed due to heavy rains and dust storms which engulfed Mumbai on Monday evening.