Lok Sabha vows zero tolerance on terrorism, mourns Pahalgam deaths

Lok Sabha vows zero tolerance on terrorism, mourns Pahalgam deaths

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed grief over the deaths of 260 people in the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

The Lok Sabha on Monday expressed its resolve for zero tolerance against terrorism. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

The Lok Sabha on Monday expressed its resolve for zero tolerance against terrorism and mourned the deaths of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed grief over the deaths of 260 people in the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"Twenty-six innocent persons were brutally killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025. This act of terror was an attack on the consciousness of the nation and also the entire world," Birla said as the Lok Sabha convened for the Monsoon session beginning Monday.

 

"This House expresses deep grief over the deaths in this attack and reiterates India's resolve of zero tolerance against terrorism," he said.

Birla said 260 people, including 241 passengers and 19 others, died in the Air India crash.

"Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also died in this accident," Birla said.

"This House expresses its heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims of this accident," he added.

The Lok Sabha also expressed grief over the deaths due to natural disasters such as heavy rains, floods, and landslides in different parts of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Monsoon session of Parliament Pahalgam attack

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

