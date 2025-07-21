Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC seeks response from Centre, states on plea for consumer 'right to know'

SC seeks response from Centre, states on plea for consumer 'right to know'

The petition filed by petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said "right to know" was crucial for consumers to make informed choices and to protect themselves from unfair or restrictive trade practices

Photo: Pexels

If a consumer has an issue with a product or service, the plea said, knowing details of the distributor, dealer, and seller was essential for filing a complaint and seeking redressal. (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the states on a plea to declare consumers had a "right to know" about products aside from the details of distributors and sellers.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta sought the responses within four weeks. 

The petition filed by petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said "right to know" was crucial for consumers to make informed choices and to protect themselves from unfair or restrictive trade practices and unscrupulous exploitation.

The plea sought directions to the authorities concerned to ensure every distributor, trader and shop owner displayed details of registration, including name, address, phone number and number of employees at the entry gate in bold letters on a display board visible to people. 

 

"Right to know helps consumers avoid falling prey to a fraudulent or deceptive distributor, dealer, trader, seller and shop owner, who might misrepresent a product/service or disappear after sale, purchase and money transaction," said the plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Ex-promoters seek hearing in SC against verdict on liquidation of BSPL

Supreme Court, SC

SC concerned over ED summoning lawyers for advice, may frame guidelines

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Why use ED for politics? SC warns against misusing agency in Muda scam

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects appeal against Karnataka CM's wife, questions ED's role

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea for FIR against Justice Varma in cash row

If a consumer has an issue with a product or service, the plea said, knowing details of the distributor, dealer, and seller was essential for filing a complaint and seeking redressal through consumer redressal fora. 

"When a distributor, dealer, trader, seller and shop owner are transparent about their details, it fosters a fair and competitive market where consumers can make informed choices," the plea said.

The plea further argues that the the right to know empowers consumers to be informed or protected and to make choices when engaging in sales, purchases and money transactions.

The petitioner underlined not only does the consumer have the right to know about quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard, manufacturing date, expiry date and BIS or FSSAI certification of the goods or products, but also the details of the distributor, dealer, trader, seller and shop owner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Parliament LIVE news: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

Mumbai Train, Mumbai Local

2006 Mumbai train blasts case: Chronology of events following HC acquittal

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Kanwar Yatra: Multiple route diversions in Delhi from Jul 21-23, check list

Heavy Rainfall

IMD forecasts heavy rain for coastal K'taka, light showers for Bengaluru

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Two arrested by Odisha CID for making fake website to dupe tourists in Puri

Topics : Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon