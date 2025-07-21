Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / British fighter jet to fly back on Tuesday after being grounded for 5 weeks

British fighter jet to fly back on Tuesday after being grounded for 5 weeks

Known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and worth over $110 million, the jet has remained grounded at the international airport here since June 14

British Navy’s F-35 fighter jet at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo: X/ANI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

The British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at the international airport here over a month ago and parked here since then, is all set to fly back home on Tuesday, sources said.

According to airport sources here, the repair works of the jet, part of the UK's most advanced stealth fleet, were completed.

"It is being brought out of the hangar now. The jet will be brought to our bay, and it will fly back on Tuesday," a source said.

The exact time of its return is yet to be available, he said.

Known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and worth over $110 million, the jet has remained grounded at the international airport here since June 14 after it developed a technical snag.

 

Later, aviation engineers from the UK arrived here to carry out the necessary repairs.

The source said the British jet has been kept at the hangar of Air India all these days.

Besides the landing charge, there was also daily rent and a parking fee for the aircraft at the airport, he said.

"The equipment and crew who came for its maintenance will go back in another flight," the source added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : British navy Fighter jet Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

