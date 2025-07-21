Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED arrests two Ramprastha Group directors in ₹1,100 crore fraud case

ED arrests two Ramprastha Group directors in ₹1,100 crore fraud case

The arrests came after the Gurugram zonal office of the federal probe agency raided their premises early morning apart from some others in the national capital region (NCR)

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

They have been taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Sandeep Yadav and Arvind Walia, promoters of realty company Ramprastha Group, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged Rs 1,100 crore fraud with homebuyers, official sources said.

The arrests came after the Gurugram zonal office of the federal probe agency raided their premises early morning apart from some others in the national capital region (NCR).

The two are directors and majority shareholders in Ramprastha Promoters and Developers Pvt. Ltd. (RPDPL). They have been taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

It is alleged that RPDPL collected about Rs 1,100 crore from more than 2,000 homebuyers for various housing schemes like Project Edge, Project Skyz, Project Rise and Ramprastha City (plotted colony project). The possession of the flats or plots is yet to be given even after 15-20 years, the sources said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Parliament LIVE news: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

F-35 fighter jet

British fighter jet to fly back on Tuesday after being grounded for 5 weeks

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

Sambhal mosque row: Court defers hearing to Aug 5 due to lawyers' strike

Supreme Court

SC protects Shreyas Talpade from arrest in Haryana marketing scam case

gavel

SC seeks response from Centre, states on plea for consumer 'right to know'

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Arrest frauds fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon