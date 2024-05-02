Lookout notice, arrest warning for Prajwal Revanna in sex harassment row

Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: A lookout notice has been issued against Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MP Prajwal Revanna amidst escalating political turmoil surrounding allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that Revanna must present himself before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) currently investigating the matter promptly, hinting at possible arrest if he fails to comply. The SIT had previously rejected Revanna's plea for a seven-day extension to appear before investigators.

Why is Prajwal Revanna in the news?

At the heart of the controversy is Prajwal Revanna, 33, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He faces allegations of sexual harassment alongside his father, HD Revanna, made by a woman who claims to have worked as a cook at their residence. Furthermore, she alleges that the JDS MP harassed her daughter over video calls. A trove of explicit content purportedly involving Prajwal Revanna has also circulated online.

"They have to appear. If they don't, they will be arrested," the minister said, referring to Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna's lawyer, Arun G, had previously cited the complexity of the case, arguing for a seven-day window to address its various dimensions. "He has said that he needs 7 days to come and cooperate with the investigation. I feel accommodating seven days should not cause any serious difficulty to the investigation," Arun G said.

The lawyer reiterated Prajwal's claim that the videos are morphed. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the JDS MP declared, "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID, Bangalore, through my advocate. The truth will prevail soon."

Congress vs BJP over 'sex videos' case

Meanwhile, these allegations have ignited a massive political row amidst the ongoing election season. The JDS has tied up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the polls, prompting the Congress to launch a blistering attack against the latter in light of the allegations against Prajwal Revanna.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on the matter. "The leader on whose shoulder the PM puts his hand and gets himself photographed, the leader for whom the PM himself goes to campaign 10 days before the election. He praises him on the stage. Today, that leader from Karnataka is absconding from the country. Just hearing about his heinous crimes makes my heart tremble. He has ruined the lives of hundreds of women. Modi ji will you remain silent?," she said in a post on X.

In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rebuked the allegations, emphasising the BJP's stance against crimes targeting women. Shah questioned the Congress-led government's inaction in Karnataka prior to the allegations surfacing.

"We [BJP] have an alliance with the JD(S). Now [Prajwal] Revanna's CD has come. They [Congress] thought they could corner the BJP. I am making it clear here BJP cannot remain with those who commit atrocities against women," the Home Minister has said. "You did not initiate any action till the elections in the Vokkaliga belt were over. You did politics and allowed him [Prajwal Revanna] to escape. If you have guts, tell the truth. Because of you, a heinous criminal fled the country," he added.

The JDS holds significant influence in southern Karnataka. Fourteen Lok Sabha seats with a notable Vokkaliga presence went to polls on April 26.