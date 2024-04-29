Ex-PM HD Devegowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna named in sex scandal: Details

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections , a major controversy erupted in Karnataka on Sunday (April 28) over viral obscene videos linked to Hassan BJP-Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) candidate and incumbent MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's son, HD Revanna.

Soon after, a domestic worker of the Revanna household came forward and accused Revanna of sexually harassing her and other house-helps as well.

Hassan went to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Although JDS MP Prajwal Revanna has denied the authenticity of the videos, calling them 'morphed', the Karnataka government has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter. Prajwal reportedly left India for Frankfurt even before the SIT was announced.

With both HD Deve Gowda's son and grandson embroiled in the controversy, the JD(S) has taken a cautious stance, welcoming the SIT's investigation.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy stated, "Whether it is me or HD Deve Gowda, we always respect women and whenever they come with complaints, we have tried to resolve their problems. The CM has already ordered an SIT investigation and the SIT investigation has started. The SIT team will bring him back from abroad. That's not my concern."

What is the Revanna scandal?

The Revanna scandal in Karnataka centres on allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament from Hassan and a member of the Janata Dal (Secular) party.

A 47-year-old woman who worked as a house help at Prajwal Revanna's residence has accused him and his father, HD Revanna, of sexually assaulting and harassing female workers. She claimed that HD Revanna would summon women to the storeroom, touch them inappropriately, and sexually assault them by removing their saree pins.

"After four months of joining, Revanna kept calling me to his room. There were six women workers in the house and everyone said that they were scared when Prajwal Revanna came home. The male workers in the house also alerted the women workers to be careful," the complainant said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, explicit video clips purportedly showing Prajwal Revanna engaging in sexual activities with multiple women have circulated widely in Hassan district.

The scandal has triggered significant political unrest, with the Congress party staging protests and demanding Prajwal Revanna's immediate arrest. The Karnataka government has responded by ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the allegations.

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna has asserted that the viral videos were doctored and has filed a complaint in this regard. However, reports indicate that he has left the country amidst the scandal.

Who is Prajwal Revanna?

Prajwal Revanna, 33, is the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Hassan, Prajwal defeated BJP's A Manju by a significant margin of 140 thousand votes.

Seeking re-election from the seat as the joint candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Prajwal faces competition from the Congress candidate, 31-year-old Shreyas M Patel, the grandson of Puttaswamy Gowda.

Revanna has declared assets worth Rs 40.85 crore, marking a substantial increase from 2019, according to his election affidavit.

His father, H D Revanna, who is Deve Gowda's elder son and former minister, is MLA from Holenarsipura, and his mother, Bhavani Revanna, was a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat. His brother, Suraj Revanna, is an MLC.