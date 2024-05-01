'Truth will prevail soon': Prajwal Revanna on Karnataka sex scandal

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna who has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (Photo: PTI)

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the man at the centre of a sex scandal rocking Karnataka's politics, said on Tuesday “truth will prevail soon” and he will return to Bengaluru soon.

The ruling Congress has accused Prajwal Revanna of sexually abusing hundreds of women after explicit videos allegedly featuring him surfaced in his parliamentary constituency, Hassan.

Prajwal Revanna wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he was not in Bengaluru to attend the Special Investigation Team (SIT)'s probe. However, he said, he has contacted the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) through his advocate.

"As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon," he wrote on X.

Revanna also shared his lawyer's reply to the SIT notice. He has asked for seven days to return to Bengaluru and appear before the probe team.

"In relation to the above matter, I am informed by the family of my client Mr. Prajwal that the notice sent by their office has been pasted on the house of my client Mr. Prajwal as per section 41 (a) CrPC. in their notice dated: 30-04-2024. Dated: 01-05-2024 to appear before them. But my client Mr. Prajwal Revanna was on a trip out of Bangalore and told him about the notice and he said that he needs 7 days to come to Bangalore and appear before him as per the notice," the response reads.

Sex scandal row

A political row erupted in Karnataka after flash drives with more than 2,900 videos, purportedly recorded by sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna himself, were distributed across his constituency days before the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

Amid public outcry, it was learnt that Revanna had left for Germany shortly after the second phase of polling.

BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda, who previously contested against Prajwal Revanna's father in the Karnataka Assembly polls, said he gained access to the videos through Prajwal's former driver, Karthik Gowda.

He also claimed that Congress leaders were in possession of a pen drive containing similar videos.

Meanwhile, Karthik Gowda denied sharing the pen drive with Congress leaders as alleged by Devaraje Gowda. Karthik said that he sought legal assistance from Devaraje after facing harassment from the Revanna family over a land deal.