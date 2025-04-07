LPG prices hiked by ₹50/cylinder for Ujwalla, general category customers

Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced a hike in LPG price by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies
The price hike will be applicable to both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister stated.
The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwalla scheme, reported PTI. The announcement comes soon after the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre. However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that there will no burden on the common man as there will be no increase in the retail price of petrol and diesel.
This story will be updated with more details.