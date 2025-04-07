Monday, April 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / LPG prices hiked by ₹50/cylinder for Ujwalla, general category customers

LPG prices hiked by ₹50/cylinder for Ujwalla, general category customers

The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will rise from ₹803 to ₹853 for general consumers, and from ₹503 to ₹553 for Ujjwala scheme users

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced a hike in LPG price by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies
 
The price hike will be applicable to both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister stated.
 
The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwalla scheme, reported PTI.  The announcement comes soon after the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre.  However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that there will no burden on the common man as there will be no increase in the retail price of petrol and diesel.
 
 
This story will be updated with more details.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: Trump has blown the lid off the illusion, India must build resilient economy, says Rahul

Bihar clock tower

Bihar clock tower row: Officials deny ₹40 lakh claim, confirm cable theft

Supreme Court

AIMPLB moves SC challenging constitutional validity of new Waqf law

Vijay Mallya

Indian banks recovered over Rs 14k cr, twice he owed, claims Vijay Mallya

Kunal Kamra

Madras HC extends Kunal Kamra's interim protection in Shinde remarks case

Topics : LPG cylinder price LPG price hike LPG prices non-subsidised LPG BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon