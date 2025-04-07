Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar clock tower row: Officials deny ₹40 lakh claim, confirm cable theft

Bihar clock tower row: Officials deny ₹40 lakh claim, confirm cable theft

Smart City officials deny reports of ₹40 lakh spent on Bihar Sharif clock tower; confirm cable theft at the under-construction site, say inauguration will follow completion

Bihar clock tower

Bihar clock tower (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

A controversy around the Bihar Sharif clock tower has prompted the Smart City authorities to issue two statements, refuting rumours of ₹40 lakh spent on building it, while acknowledging a case of cable theft at the under-construction site.
 
In a post shared on April 6 via the official handle Biharsharif Smart City Ltd, authorities urged the public to refrain from believing “misleading media reports” claiming that the clock tower has been built at a cost of ₹40 lakh. “Please stay away from such rumours,” the statement read, adding that the "design for the tower is yet to be finalised" and construction remains incomplete.
 
 
However, in a follow-up post just a minute later, the authorities confirmed that cables from the clock tower were stolen by unknown miscreants. The incident has reportedly led to delays, as the cables now need to be reinstalled. Officials assured that the inauguration of the tower would take place only after full completion of construction and restoration work.

The clock tower is drawing criticism online, with many taking aim at both its appearance and the reported cost of construction. According to media reports, the clock allegedly stopped functioning less than a day after it was inaugurated.
 
Users on X described the clock tower as "shabbily painted" and "poorly finished" as reports surfaced that it had been constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh. The situation escalated after reports surfaced that the clock ceased working within 24 hours of its unveiling. Reacting to this, users have sarcastically labelled it an "architectural marvel" and raised concerns about the transparency and execution of the Bihar Smart City project.
 
While some social media users reacted with amusement to the clock tower's "plain jane" look, others criticised the authorities for what they described as a “shoddy paint job” and lacklustre finishing.
 
“This shabbily painted, poorly finished, concrete clock tower in Bihar Sharif, built under 'Smart City' project, had its clock stop working within 24 hours of inauguration,” one user posted on X. “Guess the production cost? Only ₹40 lakh! Just 40 lakhs for this architectural marvel! Hats off!”

Topics : Bihar BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

